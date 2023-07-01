Kaiju No.8 Teases Updates at Upcoming Event

Anime Expo is promising some big news for some of the biggest anime franchises and now, Kaiju No. 8 has some big news of its own. Marked as one of the biggest shonen franchises that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, the series is confirmed for a release in 2024. With the news from this year's Anime Expo landing, will the story of Kafka find itself able to stand alongside shonen anime juggernauts such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more?

Kaiju No. 8 released its first trailer around six months ago, confirming that Production I.G. would be bringing the giant monster fighting anime franchise to the small screen. If you're unfamiliar with I.G.'s work in the past, the animation studio is best known for the likes of Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Psycho-Pass, and Haikyu to name a few. Most recently, Production I.G. had the opportunity to work with killer beasts thanks to Heavenly Delusion, the anime series that presented viewers with mind-bending monstrosities.

(Photo: Production IG)

Kaiju No. 8 News

The big Kaiju No. 8 News revealed at this year's Anime Expo is that new information will be released on August 8th this summer. Unfortunately, the major convention didn't have a new trailer and/or release date for the Production I.G. production and the news that will be revealed in August remains a mystery. Whenever the anime kaiju do arrive, they will definitely shake up the anime world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this manga, Kaiju No. 8's official description from Viz Media reads as such, "Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

Are you hyped for the arrival of Kaiju No. 8? Do you think Kafka can stand toe-to-toe with other famous kaiju like Godzilla and Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.