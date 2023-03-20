Kaiju No. 8 Anime Spotlights Kafka With New Character Design

It won’t be long before the anime fandom gets to check out one of Shonen Jump’s biggest hits on screen. Last year, fans learned Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 was heading for television, and there has been no chill since. Slated for a 2024 debut, Kaiju No. 8 promises to bring one of shonen’s best monster comics to life, and we just got a first look at the anime’s lead thanks to their character poster.

Yes, that is right. Kafka Hibino has been given his very own character poster. After showing the world how Kaiju No. 8 will look when transformed, the anime staff released a poster for Kafka today, and it has the hero looking adorable.

Of course, Production I.G. nailed the anime design, and Kafka looks as goofy as we all wanted. After all, the hero is a good-hearted person, and their sense of self is a bit wonky. Still, there are few heroes more suited to take on kaiju than Kafka in the World of Kaiju No. 8. So if you are not familiar with Kafka yet, you better brush up on Matsumoto’s manga ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Kaiju No. 8 debuted under Shueisha in July 2020, and it has become an impressive hit despite its digital release. Currently, Viz Media is overseeing the release of Kaiju No. 8 in English, and the sci-fi series now has more than 11 million copies of its manga in circulation. That number is bound to explode when Kaiju No. 8 hits television, and Production I.G. hopes to release the show next year. In the meantime, you can read Kaiju No. 8 on the Shonen Jump app, and you can glean more info on the series thanks to its synopsis below:

“With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he’s become one himself?!”

