Kaiju No. 8 Goes Live-Action With New Promo: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up for its official anime adaptation premiere in the near future, but the series has already made its live-action debut with a cool new promo showing off what its main hero could look like in the real world! Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series has been picking up steam with Shueisha's Jump+ app over the last couple of years, and that's only going to be truer when the series finally gets its official anime adaptaton in the near future. But as demonstrated by Shueisha's newest promo for the manga, Kaiju No. 8 would also look great in live-action.

With Kaiju No.8 Volume 8 now hitting shelves across Japan, Shueisha is celebrating the newest release with a cool new promo showing off Kafka Hibino's titular Kaiju transformation in a live-action setting. It's just as ferocious as one would expect after seeing Kafka in action with the manga, and proves that there's definitely a way to adapt the series into a full live-action project should this franchise get any bigger from this point on. Check out Kaiju No.8's live-action promo below:

What is Kaiju No.8?

If you're curious about Kaiju No. 8 before it gets its full anime adaptation debut some time in the near future, thankfully there's an easy way to check out Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series and catch up. You can either find the physical volumes of the manga now on shelves, or the chapters as they release overseas with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for what to expect from the series, Viz Media teases the first volume of Kaiju No. 8 as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

