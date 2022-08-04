Kaiju No. 8 Anime Announced

There are plenty of popular manga series that have yet to receive anime adaptations, but one of the biggest is set to hit the small screen. Kaiju No. 8 is the story of a man looking to rid the world of giant threats by becoming a kaiju himself and Toho Studios is set to bring this monster war to life as announced at this year's Crunchyroll Expo. Needless to say, the series has hit the ground floor running despite only arriving in 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump.

Kaiju No. 8 sprung from the brain of creator Naoya Matsumoto, introducing manga readers to a world wherein the Japan Defense Force attempts to protect the citizens of the world from giant monster attacks. If you haven't read the series and want to see what all the fuss is about, it is currently available on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump App. It definitely wouldn't be a surprise to see the sales of the current manga series sky rocket as anime fans prepare for the arrival of the anime adaptation, though a release date for said television series has yet to be revealed.

The first trailer for Kaiju No. 8 can be seen below, giving us a first look at the adventures of Kafka Hibino who is struggling to fight against giant beasts ravaging the Planet Earth while trying to hide his giant problem:

If you're unfamiliar with this world of giant monster battles, Viz Media released the official description of the series as such:

"Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream?

With the highest kaiju emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attacks by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

Are you excited for the next giant anime series? What do you think of the first look at Kaiju No. 8?