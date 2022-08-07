Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Anime Announcement With Special Sketch

Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.

Following a series of rumors that noted Kaiju No. 8 was going to be getting an anime adaptation of its own, it was officially announced by TOHO Animation that Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series would indeed be getting its grand chance at this new wave of popularity. To prepare for what's to come, the creator took to Twitter to help celebrate Kaiju No. 8's anime announcement with a special sketch teasing fans about how Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, and more will look like in motion when the series debuts. Check it out below:

It's going to be a while before we get more information about Kaiju No.8 let alone get a look at the new adaptation, so if you're curious to check out the series before it makes its anime adaptation debut, you can find Kaiju No. 8's run with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The three most recent chapters of the series are available for free, while the rest of the chapters need a subscription. There are a few physical volumes on shelves too and Viz Media describes the first volume of the series as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

How do you feel about Kaiju No. 8 getting an anime next? What are you most excited to see from the series' debut?