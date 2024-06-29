Kaiju No. 8 Sequel Anime Announced

Kaiju No. 8's first season has come to an end, but fear not fans of the anime kaiju battles. Hot on the heels of the season finale, the white-hot anime adaptation has confirmed that the second season not only is on the way, but is already in production. The shonen series was easily considered one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2024, and while the first season only had twelve episodes to its name, there is quite a bit of material to cover from the manga's source material. On top of confirming that season two would drop in the future, the anime franchise also dropped some big casting news as well.

Kaiju No. 8 first premiered in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 and has risen to wild levels of popularity in record time. Passing one hundred manga chapters, the anime adaptation has only cracked the surface of Kafka's journey to fight against the kaiju hordes that are threatening Japan. While there is no word on when we can expect season two to arrive following the production confirmation, it's sure to be one of the biggest returns in the anime world when the series makes a comeback.

Kaiju No. 8 Season Two Confirmed

Kaiju No. 8 released a new video confirming that a second season was already in production from Production I.G. On top of this renewal notice, the series confirmed that voice actor Koki Uchiyama had been cast as Gen Narumi, the First Division's captain.

If you want to learn more about the final installment of Kaiju No. 8's first season, here's how Production I.G. describes the season finale, "While the members of the 3rd Unit run around trying to save Kafka's life, the life-or-death battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Isao continues at Ariake Rinkai Base. Isao, who can freely control the power of the giant monster, displays his true strength, which was once hailed as the strongest in the history of the defense force, but Kaiju No. 8 loses control from Kafka and goes berserk, retaliating with an attack that doesn't care about physical damage. The merciless attack drives Isao into a corner."

