Kaiju No. 8 Finale Shares First Look Ahead of Launch

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest new arrivals in the anime world in 2024, but unfortunately, Kafka's journey is about to end in season one. While the anime's protagonist was granted the powers of a kaiju in a wild series of events, becoming a part of the Japan Defense Force was no easy task. After facing Kaiju No. 9 and continuing to fight hordes of giant beasts, the anime monster fighters are setting the stage for quite the grand finale as Production I.G. has released new images and a new description for the twelfth episode.

At present, Production I.G. has yet to confirm that a second season of Kaiju No. 8 is in production, though it seems like a safe bet that we'll see Kafka make a comeback on the small screen. Not only has the anime series seen some serious groundswell, but creator Naoya Matsumoto has continued to weave new chapters in the manga that is running to this day. Should Kaiju No. 8's anime adaptation return in the future, it will have plenty of material to pull from.

Kaiju No. 8's Season Finale Preview

Kaiju No. 8's season finale will arrive on June 29th this month, streaming on both Crunchyroll and X to bring Kafka's first season to a close. Luckily, if you're looking for more projects from Production I.G. this year, the studio has another big project hitting Netflix this year. Terminator Zero will be the first anime series exploring the world of Skynet and Production I.G. is breaking out the big guns for the television show.

Here's how Kaiju No. 8 describes its season one finale, "While the members of the 3rd Unit run around trying to save Kafka's life, the life-or-death battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Isao continues at Ariake Rinkai Base. Isao, who can freely control the power of the giant monster, displays his true strength, which was once hailed as the strongest in the history of the defense force, but Kaiju No. 8 loses control from Kafka and goes berserk, retaliating with an attack that doesn't care about physical damage. The merciless attack drives Isao into a corner."

Want to see how Kafka and the Japan Defense Force's first season wraps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Kaiju No. 8.

