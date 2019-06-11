Keanu Reeves’ E3 Cameo Gets JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover

Cyberpunk 2077 was already widely anticipated by gaming fans, but this year’s E3 conference added an insane bonus in the form of Keanu Reeves. Revealing that Reeves would be a character in the game itself, CD Projekt even took the appearance once step further during the convention by bringing the man himself onto the stage. Receiving a hero’s welcome, along with a compliment that he was “breathtaking”, fans went to work fast developing fan art for the moment itself that hearkened back to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Twitter User KentoHorii1 created this “Bizarre” image of Keanu himself on stage for E3 with his “Stand”, John Wick, appearing behind him:

Keanu’s role in Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t that fleshed out yet, with his character finding the protagonist following a deadly skrimish and telling him that “it was time to burn the city down”. The actor was clearly thrilled to be on stage promoting the game and fans were as happy, if not more so, to see his arrival into the game itself. Whether or not Mr. Reeves will be a playable character in the game or simply an “NPC” is yet to be seen, but we’re sure that we’ll learn more details as we get closer to the release date next year. CD Projekt, the developers of Cyberpunk, have promised that Keanu will play a “pivotal” role in the game itself.

For those unfamiliar with the strange events that transpire in JoJo, a “Stand” is a spiritual being linked to certain characters that each have their own unique appearances and powers. Mostly taking names from bands, singers, or songs, Stands such as “Red Hot Chilli Pepper”, “Metallica”, and “Notorious B.I.G.” populate this fictional world. Considering Keanu Reeves’ reputation among fans and his almost “bizarre” ability to not age, it’s no surprise that fans would link him with this series.

Though we doubt we’ll be seeing any “Stands” appearing in the technological futuristic world created in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on both Keanu Reeves himself and the bizarre adventures of JoJo here at Comicbook.com!

What do you think of this fan art linking Keanu Reeves’ E3 appearance to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Will you be picking up Cyberpunk 2077 next year? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Keanu Reeves, Cyberpunks, and/or Stands.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 16, 2020.