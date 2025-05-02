Black Clover Just Unleashed the Ultimate Villain’s Greatest Form Yet

Black Clover has finally returned and the anime world will never be the same. With chapters 379 and 380 arriving in the latest issue of Jump Giga, Asta and Yuno get little time to celebrate their previous victory against Lucius, the biggest bad of the shonen series so far. In a twist of fate, it seems that the would-be “Wizard Emperor” hadn’t revealed his true form as of yet, with the heroic pair seemingly defeating yet another of his clones in the previous installment. Revealing his ultimate form and preparing to take his place as the ruler of everything, Lucius has presented the anime pair with a challenge that they might not both be able to walk away from.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapters of Black Clover, Chapters 379 and 380, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. Lucius’ new form is something to behold, looking as though he is taking a page from one of the Naruto series’ villains, the Otsutsuki. As Yuno and Asta reel from the idea that they were fighting clones this entire time, Lucius breaks down what he was accomplishing in the background to help attain this ultimate form,

“The clones were time-consuming to make but they bought me time. And I, the original, was safely able to link all of the Kingdom’s Grimoire Towers with an Ultra-Gargantuan spell. Ever since we humans were born into this world, the land has been studded with towers that house Grimoires. What do you think your Grimoires really are? They’re wisdom granted by the gods. They amplify humans’ natural magic, further enhancing their spells. That is what Grimoires do. By the way, when a mage dies, where do you suppose their Grimoire goes? They return to the tower that bestowed them. By connecting to all the wisdom the human race has developed and accumulated, I can use all those spells!” You can check out Lucius’ ultimate form below.

Lucius Goes Too Far

While Lucius has become an all-powerful being, this hasn’t stopped him from doing anything to claim victory against the heroic duo. With Asta attempting to find a way to defeat the villain, Lucius pulls a dirty trick by using the image of Asta’s mother against him. Unable to slash through his deceased mother, which Lucius can call upon with his newfound power, the Black Clover protagonist is brought down in an eye-popping fashion as Yuno is forced to pick up the slack.

With Yuno giving everything he has to take down the biggest bad of the series so far, Asta helps his partner-in-crime stand a chance by lending him his power. Now that Yuno is seemingly the best hope of taking down Lucius, the latest chapter ends with the hero showing off his own ultimate transformation. While the shonen series has yet to reveal how many chapters it has left in the tank before the series finale, this certainly seems like the final fight that will bring Black Clover to its conclusion.

