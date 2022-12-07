Kiki's Delivery Service Gets Reimagined as the Coziest Video Game

Studio Ghibli has spent years becoming a force to be reckoned with in the anime world, releasing countless movies that have become legendary status. Spirited Away was the first ever anime film, for example, to win "Best Animated Picture Award" from the Academy Awards, but Ghibli hasn't wasted any time in continuing to produce major movies. Now, one fan has re-created the adventures of Kiki's Delivery Service in a unique new way, imagining the witch's journey as if it were a "cozy" video game.

Kiki's Delivery Service was one of the earliest movies that helped put Studio Ghibli on the map, first hitting theaters in 1989 and presenting a heart-warming story in which the titular Kiki attempts to find her way in life while using her supernatural powers to fly across the sky and make some important deliveries along the way. Ghibli hasn't often returned to their stories with sequels, though we would imagine that if the animation studio was ever to return to any of their previous worlds, Kiki's would be a major entry that might be considered. Ironically enough, this movie also saw the first partnership between Ghibli and Disney, a partnership that was recently renewed as the former created a new animated short that saw Grogu teaming up with the adorable characters of Spirited Away.

Kiki's Gaming Service

Twitter Fan Artist Cloud Trumpets took the opportunity to share this re-imagined take on one of Studio Ghibli's biggest films, with Kiki's Delivery Service set to make a return, along with so many other Ghibli properties, for the animation studio's amusement park that has opened in Japan:

What if Kiki's Delivery Service was a cozy video game? 🧹✨ pic.twitter.com/y6yQOyducj — Amour (@cloudtrumpets) December 1, 2022

Studio Ghibli has dove into the world of video games before, with their work on Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch having their animation style all over it. While Ghibli hasn't confirmed that it will be returning to the video game medium any time soon, it's clear that the studio is willing to continue crossing over to work with other companies on new projects.

Which Studio Ghibli project would you love to see receive a video game in the future? Have you played Ghibli's Ni No Kuni?