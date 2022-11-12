Studio Ghibli's Star Wars Short is Now on Disney+

Recently, the legendary anime studio, Studio Ghibli, had been hinting at a surprise collaboration with Lucasfilm, the creators and proprietors of the Star Wars franchise, with the production house dropping big hints such as picturing director Hayao Miyazaki behind a tiny Grogu figurine. Shockingly enough, anime and Star Wars fans didn't have to wait long to see this team-up come to fruition as a new animated short featuring The Mandalorian's Grogu and the Dust Bunnies from Spirited Away has arrived on Disney+.

When Ghibli began hinting at this Star Wars collaboration, many believed that the animation studio was set to be a part of a potential second season of the critically acclaimed anthology, Star Wars: Visions. At present, the anime anthology that dove into the world of Jedi and Sith has yet to confirm that a second season is in the works, though it is still a possibility that Ghibli might eventually be a part of this series considering this latest team-up. While the last film from Ghibli saw the studio using computer-generation animation in Earwig And The Witch, this new short that sees the "Little Yoda" encountering the Dust Bunnies from Spirited Away brings the production house to a more traditional style with a twist.

Spirited Grogu

Disney+'s Official Twitter Account shared the big news that Zen – Grogu And Dust Bunnies was currently available to stream, with the animated short having a quick run time of three minutes but having plenty of adorable moments packed into this Star Wars/Spirited Away crossover:

Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, an Original short, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/m5SUzxeYuS — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 12, 2022

Grogu first made his appearance in the premiere episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, in which the pint-sized alien who bares a striking resemblance to Yoda has become one of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time in spectacular fashion. Recently returning in The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu is set to return in the third season of The Mandalorian, traveling once again with his de facto father figure after the tiny Jedi decided to leave his Force training behind under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker.

Have you already checked out this Studio Ghibli/Star Wars crossover? Do you think that Ghibli will return to this universe for a potential season two of Star Wars: Visions?