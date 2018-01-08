‘Kill la Kill’ Designer Welcomes 2018 With New Artwork

Although its original run ended many years back, Kill la Kill is still a popular series with anime fans. Its character design coupled with Studio Trigger’s animation style launched it to both widespread critical and community fame.

It’s so revered by fans and the staff that worked on it that character designer for the series Sushio has shared multiple character sketches and artworks long after the series had officially ended.

Over on his Twitter page, Sushio regularly shares pieces Kill la Kill fans would certainly enjoy. His latest works were a bunch of sketches featuring the characters celebrating the new year holiday. Many fan favorite bring in 2018, including Ryuko, Satsuki, and Mako and fans will even get to see those characters in traditional yukata garb for the holiday.

You can check out the photos in the gallery, and even these rough sketches of the characters will be enough to flood your memories of the characters and the fun moments from the series. Doing so may hype yourself up for Studio Trigger's next big mysterious project, Darling in the Franxx. The new series is one of the most anticipated series of the year and is a joint effort between two major production companies Trigger and A-1 Pictures.

For those unfamiliar Kill la Kill, the series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.

Kill la Kill is the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014.

The series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.