Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Announced by Netflix

Oh, it's happening. After 12 years of waiting, the world is about to reunite with Kimi ni Todoke. The hit romance anime is set to return with a new season next year, and Netflix just dropped the huge news on fans.

The update comes straight from Netflix as it confirmed Production I.G. is working on Kimi ni Todoke season three. The series will make its comeback in 2024 only on Netflix, and it will do so with some familiar talent. After all, the original cast from Kimi ni Todoke is returning for season three including Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa.

Based on the hit manga by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You returns with Season 3! Streaming worldwide in 2024, only on Netflix



Featuring the original cast Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shota Kazehaya) ✨ pic.twitter.com/jPyJ2wUxV5 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 3, 2023

As you can imagine, this surprise announcement has fans geeking out for good reason. Kimi ni Todoke is considered one of the best romance anime series in the game. Created in 2005, mangaka Karuho Shiina brought the coming-of-age series to life, and it was adapted into an anime in 2009. The show's second season wrapped in March 2011, and fans have been waiting on the series to return ever since.

Now, Kimi ni Todoke has found a new home at Netflix, and its third season will go live next year. If you want to catch up on the hit series, you can binge the first two seasons of Kimi ni Todoke now on Hulu. So for more info on the sweet (and spooky) romance, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character--jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor--she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that--she's about to make some enemies too!"

