Kimi ni Todoke Season 3 Trailer, Poster Released

The clock is ticking down to a major anime renaissance. It has been so long since Kimi ni Todoke posted a new content, but that will change this summer. Netflix will bring the anime back to life with season three in August, and a new trailer has gone live for Kimi ni Todoke along with a gorgeous poster.

As you can see below, the trailer for Kimi ni Todoke is nothing short of perfect. We are brought back into Sawako's world as she continue exploring her relationship with Kazehaya. Of course, the pair are joined by a number of friends, and their high school romance seems just as lovely as always.

Embark on a journey of young love, friendship, and budding romance as Sawako and Kazehaya's story continues in Season 3 of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke 💘



Coming this August, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ik7QKAY2DM — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) April 3, 2024

With a poster in tow, Netflix is gearing up for a big Kimi ni Todoke launch, and you can hardly blame the service. The franchise posted its last anime update in March 2011 when its second season wrapped. Kimi ni Todoke got its start on television in October 2009 some years after Karuho Shinna launched the coming-of-age romance in 2005.

With seasons one and two of Kimi ni Todoke streaming on Netflix, the site has become home to one of the best shojo series out there. Over the years, Kimi ni Todoke has won a number of awards from publishers like Kodansha, and its legacy is thriving even today. If you are not caught up with Kimi ni Todoke, we suggest you give the rom-com a try as soon as possible. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

(Photo: Netflix)

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character--jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor--she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that--she's about to make some enemies too!"

What do you make of this Kimi ni Todoke update? Are you excited for season three? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!