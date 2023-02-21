Another Manhwa May Be Getting Its Own Shojo Anime Soon

Brace yourselves, everyone. It seems like another manhwa might be up for an anime adaptation. Thanks to new reports on social media, all eyes are on Doctor Elise as the popular romance webtoon is said to be getting its own animated series.

The update comes from Twitter as fan pages such as SugoiLITE shared the rumor with fans. Of course, the publisher behind Doctor Elise has not commented on the situation, and no anime studio has owned up to any such project. However, the prospect of another manhwa-inspired anime has the fandom geeking out.

After all, Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady With the Lamp is a popular webtoon with readers globally. The series began in September 2017 and went on to publish over 140 chapters before wrapping in 2021. Right now, fans can read the series in English courtesy of Tappytoon, and plenty of readers have already checked out the romance thanks to its gorgeous art by Mini.

As for the series itself, Doctor Elise tells the story of a woman named Dr. Song who was a princess in her past life. In the current day and age, she is a renowned professor at the College of Medicine in Korea, and an untimely death returns her back to life as a princess. It is there Princess Elise must use the skills she learned as a doctor to save her kingdom and find love along the way.

Obviously, the story has plenty of twists thanks to its reincarnation schemes, and we can thank author Yuin for those details. Now, fans are hoping Doctor Elise will be able to see its story play out on TV. And if it does, the series will join other manhwa like Tower of God and Noblesse to get their own anime adaptations.

What do you make of this latest manhwa rumor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.