Kimi no Todoke Creator Announces New Manga

If you are a fan of rom-coms, few manga will fulfill you like Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You. The hit series made its debut in 2005 under creator Karuho Shina. Filled with gorgeous artwork, Kimi ni Todoke is a coming-of-age romance with incredible authenticity. Its close in 2017 left many readers bereft, but now Shina is ready to help fans out. They have a new manga in the works, and the romance will go live this March.

According to Bessatsu Margaret, Shina will launch their new series Toppuu to Beat next month. The series will drop chapter one on March 13th. Of course, this release marks a big shift for Shina as the creator has been focused solely on Kimi ni Todoke for years. Toppuu to Beat marks the first new manga Shina has started in 18 years, so it is time for a new generation of readers to meet the artist.

As for Toppuu to Beat, well – the manga is keeping its storyline quiet. A simple tagline was released for the manga, and it reads: "A sudden gust of wind. The story of Nike and Nemo began in a seaside town."

Clearly, Shina is ready to tackle a new romance, and manga readers are eager to see what they've got in store. Kimi ni Todoke is praised as much as it is because of the artist's touch. From manga to anime and live-action television, Kimi ni Todoke has done it all with success. In fact, the anime is slated to launch this year at Netflix. The show's third season will be handled by Production I.G. once more, and Netflix is now streaming the first two seasons of Kimi ni Todoke. So for anyone wanting more info on the rom-com, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character--jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor--she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary façade is a very misunderstood teenager. Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that--she's about to make some enemies too!"

