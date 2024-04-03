Captain Tsubasa Creator Teases the Series' New Era

One of the longest sports manga of all time has come to an end, but Captain Tsubasa will continue in an unexpected way.

Yoichi Takahashi had been working on the story of Captain Tsubasa for decades, first premiering the soccer anime in the 1980s. This year, the manga artist announced that he would be retiring from the manga world as the long-running manga came to an end. Luckily, for die-hard fans of Tsubasa and his team, the story of the anime soccer team isn't entirely finished as Takahashi has announced new plans for how he will continue dabbling in the manga world in the future.

In a new heartfelt letter to fans, Yoichi Takahashi broke down that while he might be retiring from the manga world, he's far from finished in creating stories, "Thank you for continuing to support Captain Tsubasa. Now that I have finished drawing the final chapter of the series, I am relieved to have finished everything and feel liberated enough to lead a life without any more future deadlines. I will retire from being a mangaka, but as I still enjoy drawing and coming up with stories, I will keep doing those in the future. I may end up semi-retired, but I intend to continue my creative activities."

Where Will Captain Tsubasa Return?

Takahashi shared that he will be sharing new stories in the soccer world on the website, "Captain Tsubasa World" via a new format, "I plan to upload new Captain Tsubasa stories to a soon-to-launch website called Captain Tsubasa World in a draft format. The chapters will not be penciled or toned, but this way I can speed up the writing and delivery pace of the story to all of my readers."

If you haven't had the chance to catch Captain Tsubasa's anime adventures, the most recent story, Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc, is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the sports anime series, "Follow Tsubasa, a soccer prodigy, on his thrilling adventures toward the championship. Action, emotion, and competition await you in this must-watch anime! Watch Captain Tsubasa now. Join the winning team with Tsubasa Ozora, Genzo Wakabayashi, and legendary footballers. Experience intense matches and the excitement of sports anime!"

