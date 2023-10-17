Kinnikuman Announces Indefinite Hiatus

When it comes to anime focusing on the world of professional wrestling, it's hard to deny that Kinnikuman is one of the biggest examples. Arriving in North America's Ultimate Muscle, the series first elbow dropped its way onto the scene in 1979, making a major comeback in 2011 to release new chapters in the surreal series. Unfortunately, it seems that the adventures of the titular character are going on an indefinite hiatus following the recent announcement that a new anime adaptation was in the works.

Series like Fist of the North Star, Lupin The 3rd, and Kinnikuman have been telling stories for decades and becoming legendary in the anime world as a result. Kinnikuman itself has received quite a few anime adaptations, with both television series and feature-length films to follow the story of the young wrestler aiming to claim the crown of an alien kingdom by wrestling his way to the top. The last time that anime fans saw Kinnikuman on the small screen was with its previous anime series in 2004, though there were quite a few anime installments that were released prior to this. Since the franchise's inception, creator Yugetamago has been steering the ship, though a health issue is placing the series on indefinite hiatus for the mangaka.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kinnikuman Taps Out For The Time Being

Yugetamago took the opportunity to share the unfortunate news for Kinnikuman fans via his official social media account. The translation reads as such, "I'll take a break from the main story of Kinnikuman for a while. We will inform you about the reopening soon. Thank you for your continued support." The mangaka will be undergoing knee surgery and will be taking time off for the recovery process.

Luckily, the franchise will offer fans a spin-off manga during this hiatus, though details have yet to be revealed regarding this new title. With Kinnikuman set to launch a new anime adaptation in 2024, now might be a good time to revisit the hard-hitting series or check out the wrestling manga for the first time.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to Ultimate Muscle for the time being? Which professional wrestler in the real world would you love to get their own anime series?

