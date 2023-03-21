Knights of the Zodiac Live-Action Movie Japanese Dub Cast Announced

Knights of the Zodiac‘s movie will be bringing the long running action franchise to live-action across theaters around the world later this Spring, and to celebrate its impending release, Knights of the Zodiac has announced the Japanese voice cast dubbing the feature film! Masami Kurumada’s Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac manga has inspired all sorts of sequels, spin-offs, anime releases, movies, and video games over the course of its many decade long run, but now it will be making its live-action debut with a stacked cast from all over the world bringing it all to life.

Knights of the Zodiac will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on April 28th, and has announced that the voice cast for the Japanese dub (with leading star Mackenkyu expected to dub his role in both releases) includes the likes of Tsutomu Isobe as Alman Kido, Kikuko Inoue as Vander Guraad, Megumi Han as Sienna, Daisuke Namikawa as Nero, Shunsuke Sakuya as Mylock, Fuminori Komatsu as Cassios, and Asami Seto as Marin. You can find the official announcement for Knights of the Zodiac’s Japanese dub cast below:

What to Know for Knights of the Zodiac 2023

Knights of the Zodiac will be making its way to theaters in the United States on May 12th with international territories getting the film not long after. Tomek Baginski directs the film for Toei, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Andy Cheng serves as stunt and fight coordinator, and Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) wrote the script. Starring the likes of Mackenyu, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Diego Tinoco, Mark Dacascos, Nick Stahl and Sean Bean, Knights of the Zodiac is teased as such:

“Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac.”

