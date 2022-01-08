Komi Can’t Communicate’s Character Names Meanings Explained in Special Netflix Video

Netflix opened up about the meaning behind many of the key characters’ names are in Komi Can’t Communicate with a special new video breaking it all down. The first season of the adaptation for Tomohito Oda’s original manga series was one of the biggest anime releases of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, and fans saw why the manga was such a hit through the introduction to the titular Shoko Komi and her increasingly stacked roster of friends over the course of the first season. But the series is also packed with a ton of gags that might have been missed.

But one of the many criticisms fans had of Netflix’s release of that first season (despite it already breaking trends by releasing episodes on a weekly basis not long after their initial debut in Japan) was that much of the humor of the series was left untranslated. That’s not all that might have been missed, however, as Komi Can’t Communicate is so stacked with jokes from top to bottom that many went under the radar. This includes each of the characters who are represented by a personality trait that comes through with their names. You can check out Netflix’s video below for the full breakdown:

Komi Can’t Communicate rounded out its 12 episode first season alongside all of the other ended Fall 2021 anime shows, but also confirmed with its final moments that a second season was now in the works for a release some time in 2022. There has yet to be any update on how this next season is progressing just yet, but it’s assumed that the staff and cast seen in the first season will be returning for the new episodes as well. It’s no surprise the series was picked up for another season either given the response to the anime’s debut.

The anime was received well by not only fans around the world, but those fans included some prominent manga creators such as My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi as well. The anime's debut helped to push sales for the original manga, and even Oda's original series is getting ready for its eventual grand finale as well.