Komi Can’t Communicate Confirms Season Two

Netflix has gone all-in in the world of anime, with the streaming service recently adding the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, and Beastars to its roster, and it seems as though one of its biggest acquisitions is set to get a new season. Komi Can’t Communicate has been taking the anime world by storm since debuting earlier this year and as fans in North America wait for the final episodes of season one to arrive, the studio behind the series has already confirmed that more episodes are on the way.

This recent confirmation that the anime is returning is a very good sign for the series, considering that only nine episodes of Komi Can’t Communicate’s first season have landed on Netflix so far. Unlike JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the romantic comedy decided to release episodes on a weekly basis, rather than dumping all twelve episodes on the streaming service at once. Needless to say, we would imagine that all the events of the manga that the anime pulls its source material from would eventually find their way onto Netflix at this rate, as the story of the young girl unable to communicate properly seeks to make friends with her fellow students with the help of the young man Tadano.

The Official Twitter Account of Komi Can’t Communicate shared the big news that it would be returning to Netflix with a season two via a new video that shows Komi sheepishly announcing that both herself and her friends were set to make a major comeback:

Komi Can’t Communicate isn’t just a hit with the general manga and anime fans around the world, it has also garnered the attention of some movers and shakers within the business as most recently, Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia fame shared a sketch of the titular character.

If you’re unfamiliar with Komi Can’t Communicate, Netflix offered the official description, which reads as such:

“At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with one hundred people.”

Are you hyped for the second season of one of Netflix's most popular anime series?