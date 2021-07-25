Komi Can't Communicate Live-Action Series Announced

✖

Komi Can't Communicate has announced that a new live-action TV series is in the works! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been running in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since back in 2016, but in the past two years the series has blown up to find a whole new audience thanks to it making its way out of Japan with an official English language release. Now the series is branching out in cool new ways with not only an official anime adaptation coming later this year, but now a new live-action series is coming as well.

Komi Can't Communicate's new live-action series has been officially announced by NHK, and is slated for a release on September 6th in Japan. The series will be running for eight episodes in total, and while the majority of the cast is currently still unknown, leading the series will be Elaiza Ikeda as the titular Shoko Komi, and j-pop group NEWS member Takahisa Masuda will bring Hitohito Tadano to life. You can find the announcement for the live-action series below:

Yoshihito Okashita and Eiji Ishii will be directing the live-action Komi Can't Communicate series while Fumie Mizuhashi is writing the script. Toshikazu Higuchi and Asako Takagi are serving as executive producers, Hiroyuki Onuma will be the producer for the new series, and Eishi Segawa will compose the music. As mentioned before, this won't be the only new release from the Komi Can't Communicate franchises coming our way later this Fall.

The anime adaptation is currently slated to debut this October, but there's no concrete release date or international release information set as of this writing. Ayumu Watanabe and Kazuki Kawagoe are directing the anime for OLM, and the anime's first cast additions include Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Tadano Hitohito, and Rie Murawaka as Osama Najini. If you wanted to check out the series, Viz Media currently has the series licensed for an English language release and describe it as such:

"Timid Tadano is a total wallflower, and that's just the way he likes it. But all that changes when he finds himself alone in a classroom on the first day of high school with the legendary Komi. He quickly realizes she isn't aloof—she's just super awkward. Now he's made it his mission to help her on her quest to make 100 friends!"

How do you feel about Komi Can't Communicate getting a new anime and live-action series at the same time this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!