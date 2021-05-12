Komi Can't Communicate Reveals First Poster, Cast Additions

✖

Komi Can't Communicate has revealed the first poster and main cast additions for its anime adaptation debut! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been a big hit with fans ever since it debuted with Shogakukan a few years ago (and especially so with its English license release back in 2019), but it's the kind of series that the idea of a potential anime adaptation became an in-joke among fans. Assuming it would never happen, Komi Can't Communicate surprised fans with the announcement that it will officially make its anime debut later this Fall.

Directed by Mysterious Girlfriend X's Ayumu Watanabe for studio OLM, Inc (the studio behind the Pokemon franchise among other hits), Komi Can't Communicate has confirmed it will be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season. To celebrate the release of the anime, the series debuted its very first poster that gives fans a look at the central hook of the series, the shy Komi:

Alongside the debut of its first footage and poster, Komi Can't Communicate also revealed the voices and character designs for its central main trio. Aoi Koga (who also notably voices Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War) will be the voice behind Komi Shoko, Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover) will be voicing Tadano Hitohito, and Rie Murawaka (Ram in Re:Zero) will be the voice of Osama Najini. Check out their character designs:

