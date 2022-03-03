Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Previews One Student’s Anime Debut

Komi Can’t Communicate is one of the greatest rom-coms to tackle anime in a while, and there is more of the show on its way. After taking off with season one, a brand-new batch of episodes will usher in season two this spring. Not long ago, fans were even teased about what’s to come when a special poster was released, and now a new visual is here hyping one student’s awaited arrival.

The visual went live over on Twitter courtesy of Komi Can’t Communicate. It was there fans were met by Katai Makoto, and there is a good reason manga readers are fawning over the stern-faced student.

https://twitter.com/comisanvote/status/1498674519363694597?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the key visual shows Makoto in his full glory complete with an exposed chest. The student is wearing a simple school uniform here comprised of dark slacks, a tight white shirt, and an open navy suit jacket. The rest of the look finishes up with Makoto’s spiky blonde hair, and his small expression is adorned with a bandaid to finish his tough look.

Of course, manga readers know what kind of guy Makoto is. Despite his delinquent looks, Makoto is a softie when you get down to it. His tough-boy actions are misunderstood all the time, and that has given him a bad reputation in the past. He also struggles to speak with others just like Komi, so he understands the anxious girl in a way few others can. Now, readers will get to see Makoto make his big TV debut, and season two is only going to benefit from his addition.

If you are not caught up with Komi Can’t Communicate, the show is currently streaming on Netflix. Season one came to a close last year, and its new season will launch in Japan this April.

What do you think of this new student’s arrival? Will you be watching season two of Komi Can’t Communicate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.