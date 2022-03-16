Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Shares New Cast Additions

Komi Can’t Communicate has become one of the biggest anime series currently streaming on Netflix, and with good reason. With the anime series following a hilariously touching tale of a young girl attempting to make one hundred friends, despite her social awkwardness. The television show has already been renewed for a new season set to arrive this spring, and as season two waits around the corner, the anime has already begun revealing some big new voice actors that will help bring new additions to the cast to life.

The new additions to Komi Can’t Communicate’s second season include:

Katsuyuki Miura (Gundam World Heroes) will play the role of Shisuto Naruse

Shoutarou Uzawa (Platinum End, To Your Eternity) will play the role of Chuusaku Kometani

Fumiko Uchimura (How Not To Summon A Demon Lord) will play the role of Mikuni Katou

Minami Takahashi (Black Clover) will play the role of Ayami Sasaki

The Official Twitter Account for Komi Can’t Communicate shared a look at the anime versions of these characters from the manga series, as well as announcing the voice actors that would be helping in bringing these characters to life:

Komi Can’t Communicate has been one of the biggest original anime brought to Netflix, with the streaming service definitely vying to make a name for itself in the genre with the likes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki, Beastars, Yasuke, and a number of other original series. The second season of the popular series is set to arrive this Spring, continuing Komi’s journey to make friends while having a debilitating case of shyness.

The current cast of the series includes Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, Junya Enoki as Shоsuke Komi, Maaya Uchida as Hitomi Tadano, Kikuko Inoue as Shuko Komi, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Masayoshi Komi, Megumi Han as Nokoko Inaka, Ruriko Aoki as Nene Onemine, and Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori.

Are you hyped for the return of Komi and company?