‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Shares “Mind Blown” Reaction to ‘Detective Pikachu’

Detective Pikachu is steadily gearing up to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and as the film’s May 10th release date draws near, reactions to the film are starting to make their way online. One of the most prominent is from a director who knows a thing or two about handling animated monsters, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Kong: Skull Island.

Vogt-Roberts took to Twitter to share his reaction to Detective Pikachu, and he surprisingly states that he was “mind blown” and that the “video game curse” was broken by this film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A wild JORD appeared!#DetectivePikachu uses MIND BLOWN. It’s super effective! The video game curse is broken. Anytime a POKÉMON is on screen, you’re mesmerized by a charisma reminiscent of watching Tony Stark tinker with robots in IRON MAN. Also, PSYDUCK steals the movie! — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) April 12, 2019

Cheekily invoking the Pokemon series’ most famous catchphrase, Vogt-Roberts shared how impressed he was with the Detective Pikachu, “A wild JORD appeared! #DetectivePikachu uses MIND BLOWN. It’s super effective! The video game curse is broken. Anytime a POKÉMON is on screen, you’re mesmerized by a charisma reminiscent of watching Tony Stark tinker with robots in IRON MAN. Also, PSYDUCK steals the movie!”

Although his reaction to Detective Pikachu certainly hypes up the upcoming film even more so, the most interesting line he uses is that the “video game curse” was broken. This is particularly notable considering Vogt-Roberts is now attached to a film adaptation of the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise. Now fans of that franchise are hoping Vogt-Roberts is taking the pressure of adapting video game films head on.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro.

You can find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

As for King Kong, fans will be seeing more of the fan favorite giant in 2020 when Godzilla vs. Kong his theaters on March 13, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!