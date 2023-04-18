Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Reveals English Dub Cast, Release Date

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is gearing up for the premiere of its English dub soon, and it has set its release date with Crunchyroll along with the reveal of its voice cast for the English language release! Konosuba has finally returned to screens with a new spin-off anime all about Megumi's life before she joined up with Kazuma and the others in the main series. Kicking off its run as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is gearing up for its English dub release very soon as well.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World is now two episodes into its run as the Japanese language release has reintroduced fans to Megumin and all of the wild people from her village, and now fans of English dubs will be able to check it out sooner than expected. Crunchyroll has announced that Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World will start its English dub release on Wednesday, April 19th. They have also announced the voice cast that will feature returning stars.

Konosuba Spin-Off English Dub: What to Know

With Chris Cason directing for Bang! Zoom Studios, The English dub voice cast for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World breaks down as such:

Megumin voiced by Erica Mendez

voiced by Erica Mendez Yunyun voiced by Kayli Mills

voiced by Kayli Mills Pucchin / Hyoizaburo voiced by Joe J. Thomas

voiced by Joe J. Thomas Arnes voiced by Dawn M. Bennett

voiced by Dawn M. Bennett Yuiyui voiced by Dorothy Fahn

voiced by Dorothy Fahn Arue voiced by Marissa Lenti

voiced by Marissa Lenti Wolbach / Funifura voiced by Reba Buhr

voiced by Reba Buhr Komekko voiced by Jackie Lastra

voiced by Jackie Lastra Dodonko voiced by Ryan Bartley

voiced by Ryan Bartley Nerimaki voiced by Michelle Marie

voiced by Michelle Marie Poritan voiced by Maureen Price

voiced by Maureen Price Headmaster voiced by Jason Marnocha

voiced by Jason Marnocha Narrator voiced by Arnie Pantoja

Based on the light novel spin-offs originally created by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari, you can now find Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World now streaming with Crunchyroll (along with the first two seasons and movie from the main series). They tease the anime as such, "This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the 'Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,' has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!"

