Here's Exactly When Konosuba's Megumin Spin-Off Premieres

The Konosuba anime franchise is gearing up to return with not only a proper Konosuba Season 3, but with a new Konosuba spin-off all about Megumin and Crunchyroll has revealed exactly when fans can tune into the premiere of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! After a successful anime run with two TV seasons and a feature film release, Konosuba is finally returning with a new anime project that will help to highlight Megumin's life before she joined up with Kazuma, Aqua, and Darkness in the main Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World anime series.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is one of the many new anime coming our way soon as part of the new wave of Spring 2023 anime releases, and Crunchyroll has announced that the first episode of the Megumin spin-off anime is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 5 at 9:00 a.m. PT with English subtitles in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Konosuba's Megumin Spin-Off Anime: What to Know

Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! is an anime based on the light novel spin-offs originally created by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari. Directed by Yujiro Abe for studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki serving as supervisor, Koichi Kikuta will be providing the character designs. As for what to expect from Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World's anime debut, Crunchyroll teases the new Konosuba anime as such:

"This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the 'Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,' has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!"

You can currently catch up with the first two seasons and movie Konosuba has released thus far as they are also streaming with Crunchyroll.