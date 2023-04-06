Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Shares Opening: Watch

The Konosuba anime franchise has officially returned to screens with a new anime showing off Megumin's life before she joined up with Kazuma Sato in the main series, and Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has debuted its official opening theme to help celebrate the new Konosuba anime premiere! Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has now premiered as part of the new wave of anime releases hitting as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the new Megumin spin-off has brought back the franchise in a totally new way while the anime gets ready for Season 3.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! has officially launched its first new episode tackling the Megumin spin-off light novel series as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll is now streaming it for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. To celebrate, they have also released the new opening titled "STAY FREE" as performed by a returning Machico. Check it out below:

How to Watch Konosuba's New Anime

Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World! is an anime based on the light novel spin-offs originally created by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari. Now streaming with Crunchyroll (where you can also find the first two seasons and movie), the new Konosuba anime is directed by Yujiro Abe for studio Drive with main Konosuba franchise director Takaomi Kanasaki serving as supervisor, Koichi Kikuta will be providing the character designs.

As for what to expect from Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World's anime run, Crunchyroll teases the new Konosuba anime as such, "This feisty young wizard will stop at nothing to master the spell that saved her life: Explosion! Megumin, the 'Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan,' has chosen to devote her studies to the powerful offensive magic used by her mysterious savior. Then one day, her little sister finds a black kitten in the woods. But this cat isn't just a new furry friend—she's the key to awakening a Dark God!"

