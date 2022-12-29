Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.

While there is currently no set date for the third season of the series just yet, the fact that one is now in production at all is a pretty big deal. The second season was followed up with a new feature film, and was then subsequently silent for quite a while before it was suddenly announced that the franchise would come back with a new anime series and third season in the near future. Artist @jessicanigri on Instagram is helping to remind fans of why a new season is such a big deal with some perfect Darkness cosplay! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With Konosuba Before Season 3

Konosuba will be returning first with the new spin-off anime series, Konosuba: An Explosion on this Wonderful World, April next year but has yet to reveal a date for the third season. That means there's plenty of time to catch up with the anime's run thus far, and you can find the first two seasons and Legend of Crimson feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime series as such:

"After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

What are you hoping to see from Darkness in Konosuba's now in the works third season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!