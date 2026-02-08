One Piece Confirms Release Date for Spinoff Anime All About Its Heroines (New Look Revealed)

One Piece has a brand new spinoff on the way all about the anime’s heroines, and a release date has been revealed for the new anime ahead of a much bigger update coming our way. One Piece might be lurking quietly at the moment, but it’s got some huge plans for the rest of the year. Not only is the anime returning for the next major arc of Eiichiro Oda’s long running franchise later this Spring, but it also has a new spinoff coming our way as well. And this one highlights the heroines.

One Piece: Heroines is a new spinoff anime adapting the side novel of the same name, and its stories highlight many of the series’ notable heroines in an interesting way that there wasn’t time for in the main series. This new anime has now confirmed that it’s going to be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, and is celebrating the confirmation of its release date with a new look at the coming special. But there’s an even bigger update coming soon.

What to Know for One Piece: Heroines Spinoff

One Piece: Heroines will be releasing on July 5th in Japan, but international release plans for the new spinoff have yet to be announced as of this time. This new spinoff is likely only going to be a single special as while the original novel features an anthology of stories from many of One Piece‘s female characters, this new special is only going to adapt Nami’s part in it. It’s going to feature some extra materials not seen in the original to include Nico Robin, but a bigger update for it is coming soon enough as fans hope for more details.

One Piece has also announced that they will be hosting an event during the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend on March 28th in Japan, and they will be revealing a new update on not only the upcoming Elbaph Arc of the anime but revealing a crucial new update on the One Piece: Heroines spinoff anime too. Haruka Kamatami will be directing the new spinoff based on Jun Esaka and Sayaka Suwa’s novel of the same name for Toei Animation. Takashi Kojima will be handling the character designs and Momoka Toyoda will handle the script.

What’s New for One Piece in 2026?

One Piece: Heroines is only one of the major new releases that fans will be looking forward to seeing through the rest of the year, however. Although the spinoff won’t be making its debut until later this Summer, the anime is going to be returning for new episodes long before that. One Piece: Elbaph Arc is currently scheduled to make its premiere on April 5th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and that’s still far from all.

It’s going to be a very busy Spring as One Piece: Into the Grand Line is currently scheduled for a release with Netflix on March 10th. The second season of the live-action series will be following Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates as they make their first jump into the Grand Line, and introduce them to all sorts of new friends and foes to come. A third season is now in production to finish the Alabasta saga as well, so there’s much more to look forward to coming ahead.

