10 Guilty Pleasure Anime So Bad They’re Actually Kind of Good

There is a special category of anime that is objectively a mess and still weirdly rewatchable. Not “underrated.” Not “misunderstood.” Just gloriously flawed in a way that loops back around into fun. The appeal is that you stop expecting prestige and start enjoying the chaos like it is a snack food genre. Sometimes, even in the trash-fire moments, you can tell there was real effort in the animation cuts, the music, or the character designs, which makes the whole thing even more charming.

You are not watching to be impressed, you are watching to be entertained, and the show keeps giving you something to react to. Just do not confuse this with “bad on purpose.” The true guilt pleasure is sincere. It honestly thinks it is cooking, and that is why it tastes like chaos in the best way.

10. Mars of Destruction (2005)



Calling this an anime feels generous, yet Mars of Destruction has a weird magnetism. The pacing sprints past logic, the action looks unfinished, and emotional beats land with the grace of a dropped brick. If you want something “so bad it’s good” in a concentrated shot, this OVA delivers maximum chaos in minimum runtime.

A big part of the fun comes from how confidently it barrels forward. Scenes jump, characters react to things you barely saw happen, and the final product feels like a rough draft that accidentally got shipped. Watch it with friends, because half the entertainment is everyone collectively asking, “Wait… what?”

9. Skelter+Heaven (2004)

This OVA has a reputation for being one of the roughest rides in anime, and it earns it fast. The animation is stiff, the dialogue is awkward, and the storytelling feels like it’s missing connective tissue. Still, the sheer audacity of putting it out there makes it oddly compelling. You end up watching less for plot and more for the spectacle of how messy Skelter+Heaven gets. As a “bad movie night” pick, it can absolutely work.

8. Twinkle Nora Rock Me! (1985)



This short OVA has become a cult punchline because nearly everything about it screams “early experiment that should’ve stayed in the lab.” The visuals wobble between ambitious and baffling, and the tone shifts like the creators changed their minds mid-scene. It’s clunky, but it’s also a time capsule of an era when anime felt wilder and less standardized.

The charm of Twinkle Nora Rock Me comes from its sincerity. You can sense big ideas trying to break through limited resources and inconsistent execution. If you enjoy seeing where certain sci-fi and idol-ish aesthetics came from, you might laugh a lot and learn a little too.

7. Garzey’s Wing (1996)



This OVA’s English dub is legendary for the wrong reasons, and it turns the whole experience into accidental comedy. Garzey’s Wing throws you into fantasy reincarnation politics without bothering to make them coherent. The voice performances often sound like the cast got the script five minutes before recording. Even in Japanese, it’s a confused narrative, but the dub pushes it into “group watch” greatness. If you treat it like an unintentional parody, it can be a great time.

6. Ex-Arm (2021)



A sci-fi action series with a strong premise ended up infamous for its awkward CG-heavy execution. The action scenes in Ex-Arm often come across like an early tech demo. The mismatch between serious story beats and the visual presentation creates constant whiplash.

That said, the concept has hooks: human consciousness, cybernetic bodies, corporate control, and identity questions. Watching it becomes a curiosity-driven marathon, because you keep waiting to see how the production will handle the next big moment. It’s not a recommendation for quality, but it’s hard to look away.

5. Vampire Knight (2008–2009)



Vampire Knight thrives on melodrama, tortured romance, and an atmosphere so glossy it could pass for a perfume ad. The plot loves secrets, betrayals, and emotional spirals, and it does not hesitate to crank them up. When it gets ridiculous, it leans in with complete conviction.

The series remains a guilty pleasure because it understands the appeal of pretty characters suffering beautifully. It’s packed with love triangle fuel, gothic vibes, and the kind of twisty angst that keeps you clicking “next episode.” If you want comfort-trash romance with fangs, it delivers.

4. School Days (2007)



You can call School Days trashy, but you can’t call it timid. It starts like a standard high school romance and steadily turns into a slow-motion disaster where bad decisions stack up like dominoes. The protagonist makes choices that are so aggravating you may start watching out of pure spite.

The payoff is infamous for a reason, and the show commits to its ugly emotional consequences. It becomes a fascination with how far a seemingly ordinary setup can be pushed into dark territory. If you want a trainwreck that actually follows through, this is a classic.

3. Future Diary (Mirai Nikki) (2011–2012)



This is peak edgy survival game anime, loud and messy in a way that’s wildly entertaining. The rules bend when the plot wants them to, twists pile up, and the show happily chooses shock over subtlety. Yuno Gasai’s yandere intensity powers entire stretches of the story through sheer unhinged momentum.

It’s easy to criticize, yet hard to drop, because the premise has real drive. A battle royale built around prediction diaries gives constant excuse for betrayals, sudden alliances, and cliffhangers. Watch it for the chaos, and you’ll probably have a great time.

2. The Testament of Sister New Devil (2015–2016)



The Testament of Sister New Devil knows exactly why people click on it and wastes no time delivering fanservice with a supernatural harem framework. The plot runs on demons, contracts, and escalating “ritual” scenes that are deliberately over-the-top. Subtlety doesn’t get invited to this party.

As a guilty pleasure, it works because it’s straightforward about its priorities and moves fast. There’s enough action and lore to keep episodes from feeling empty, even when the show is clearly winking at the audience. If you’re in the mood for trashy ecchi with battle flavor, it scratches that itch.

1. Domestic Girlfriend (Domestic na Kanojo) (2019)



Domestic Girlfriend is a soap opera disguised as a romance, and it’s brutally effective at making you hit “continue.” The setup dives straight into taboo relationship mess, and every few episodes tosses in another emotional complication. It’s dramatic, impulsive, and proudly messy.

What makes it “kind of good” comes down to momentum and raw feelings. The characters make questionable choices, but the show sells the consequences with enough intensity to keep you invested. You may complain the whole way through, then realize you watched three episodes in a row.

