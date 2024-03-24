Konosuba Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World is one of the many franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and now it's been revealed how many episodes Season 3 of the anime will be sticking around for! Konosuba is one of the big Isekai anime franchises returning for a new season next month as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but it's going to stand out from the others as it will likely be a much more comedic experience than fans will be able to see from anything else. But as fans have seen from the previous two seasons, it's also going to be a shorter experience than most.

Konosuba Season 3 will be premiering next month after years of waiting for the anime to come back, and the home media listings for the new season have revealed that it will be running for 11 episodes in total. While it's one more episode than seen in the first two seasons (not including the OVA specials released after), it's still one episode shorter than the usual episode order for a single cour of episodes (which is conventionally 12). But either way, at least it's more of Konosuba!

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 will be premiering on April 10th in Japan, and Crunchyroll previously confirmed they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere. Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning for the new episodes as well.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"

