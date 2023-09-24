Konosuba Season 3 First Trailer Released

Konosuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! is coming back for Season 3 as one of the most anticipated new anime releases of next year overall, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Kazuma's party with a new trailer for the coming episodes! Konosuba made a massive anime comeback in the last year as not only did they release a full anime adaptation of the Megumin spin-off novel series, An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, but it was also confirmed that the main TV anime series would also be returning for its highly anticipated third season.

Konosuba wrapped up the Megumin spin-off anime series earlier this year, so now it's time to look ahead for Konosuba Season 3 in full. While it seems to be far away from its release, Konosuba Season 3 has dropped the first trailer teasing all kinds of new chaos coming for Kazuma and his party that fans fell in love with over the course of the first two seasons and movie. You can check out the first trailer for Konosuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! Season 3 below.

When Does Konosuba Season 3 Come Out?

Konosuba Season 3 has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing, but is scheduled to premiere some time in 2024. It will feature a returning staff with some shake ups as Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returns as character designer.

Konosuba Season 3 will also feature a returning voice cast with the likes of Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, Masakazu Nishida as Vanir, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun all confirmed to return. If you wanted to catch up with Konosuba before the new episodes premiere, you can find the first two seasons, movie, and Megumin spin-off anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this first look at Konosuba Season 3?