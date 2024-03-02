Konosuba Season 3 Opening, Ending Revealed

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the big franchises returning for new episodes this Spring, and it has revealed the details for its new opening and ending themes ahead of the anime's premiere! Konosuba came back last year with a brand new anime spin-off series highlighting Megumin's life before she joined up with Kazuma Sato's party, but one of the most exciting things about that comeback was the confirmation that a third season of the official series was on the way as well. Now that new season is finally getting ready for its premiere.

Konosuba Season 3 will be premiering this April as one of the many big anime franchises to keep an eye out for as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and to celebrate it has been announced that Machico (who performed theme songs for the first two seasons) will be returning for the new opening theme titled "Growing Up." The new ending theme is titled "Ano Hi no Mama no Bokura" as performed by the actresses behind Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness. You can find the announcement below.

Konosuba Season 3 Anime Release Date

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 will be premiering on April 10th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has announced they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere. Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer. The voice cast from the previous seasons will be returning as well.

Konosuba's first two seasons, An Explosion on this Wonderful World spin-off, OVA specials and Crimson Legend movie are now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up with it all before the new episodes premiere. They tease the anime as such, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

