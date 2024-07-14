Kyle Carrozza, Cartoon Network Creator, Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Kyle Carrozza, creator behind Mighty Magiswords for Cartoon Network, has been arrested on two counts of child pornography possession. Carrozza, was arrested and booked in Burbank, California, on the morning of Thursday, June 20th by the Burbank Police Department on two counts of child pornography possession. As reported by the daily arrest log from the Burbank Police Department (as detailed by Cartoon Brew), Carrozza was arrested as part of an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in Burbank. The creator has been charged under the California penal code 311.11(a), which is possession of child pornography.

Carrozza has also been charged with an enhanced 311.11(c) charge (as detailed by Cartoon Brew), “which is for individuals knowingly in possession of at least 12 videos, or 600 images, of child pornography.” If found guilty of the charge, Carrozza will then be ordered to register as a sex offender and can be charged either as a misdemeanor or felony with one year of county jail time or up to five years of state prison depending on the punishment.

What Is Mighty Magiswords?

Kyle Carrozza had most recently worked with projects such as The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, but will most likely be recognized as the creator behind Mighty Magiswords. This animated project was a notable release with Cartoon Network in that it wasn’t a traditional animated series for broadcast at first, but instead was delivered through the Cartoon Network app in a series of shorts and interactive media. It was based around the series’ central gimmick of its two leads finding different kinds of swords with their own wacky looks and abilities, and soon proved to be such a digital hit that it got a full series order that ran for two seasons some time after.

Mighty Magiswords was one of the Cartoon Network series removed from Max a few years back, but ran for 92 episodes through the course of its run. Mighty Magiswords is still available for purchase with digital platforms such as Prime Video, and they tease the Cartoon Network series as such, “Prohyas and Vambre, the brother and sister team of Warriors for Hire, are always up for a quest. But they never know what quest will drop in their laps! Giant pigs, giant spiders, or giant ancient dinosaurs, they can handle whatever giant quest you want; but not without their trusted collection of Magiswords.”

