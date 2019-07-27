Kyoto Animation Fire Survivors Now Returning to Work

Following the tragic arson attack that befell Kyoto Animation and its staff, 34 people were killed and 36 were injured. The terrible incident resulted in a uniting of the anime community as well as people from all across the world lending donations and support to the legendary animation studio and the work its done in the past. Several days following the attack, we’re proud to relay to the message that survivors of the fire will be returning to work to create more animation for grateful fans across the world. We hope that the studio continues to blaze a trail within the world of animation.

Crunchyroll released the news that not only would workers be returning to Kyoto Animation, but also that new donation resources were being established so that fans across the world can give both their support and monetary contributions to the tragically affected studio:

NEWS: Kyoto Animation Survivors From Studio 1 Return to Work, New Donation Methods Established ✨ More: https://t.co/jcNAB11yYl pic.twitter.com/1AS75DVSDA — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 26, 2019

If you would like to donate to Kyoto Animation, we recently put together an article that lists the various ways that you can help. While there are a number of financial methods for you to assist, including directly sending financial aid to the studio itself, you can also spread the word on supporting the studio by sharing the hashtag #KyoAniStrong as well as sharing your memories of past anime series and movies that the animation house has created.

The incident itself took place on July 18th, 2019, caused by a man who has been taken into custody by the Japanese authorities. The company had received numerous threatening emails prior to the incident according to both the CEO and various members of the staff. With the surviving staff returning, we’re sure that the support from fans across the world is greatly appreciated by all those affected by the terrible tragedy.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in the NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

Comicbook.com will continue to provide updates on the situation as they are released. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.