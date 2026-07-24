16 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Fantasy Gets The Update Fans Were Waiting For

Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved fantasy series of all time. Written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, the manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 on a monthly schedule. In 2014, Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind Bleach and Naruto, released an anime adaptation which eventually became a major hit on Crunchyroll. The anime gained more popularity over the years thanks to its exceptional story. Despite that, the studio kept fans waiting for over a decade without confirming a sequel. The manga reached its conclusion in December last year, and the serializing magazine confirmed it along with the manga’s final chapter. Additionally, the manga also concluded its four-chapter-long side story, which serves as a conclusion of the story.

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Now that the long-running series has officially ended, fans await the final volume’s release on October 20th, 2026. While the release date is only for Japanese fans, we can expect Viz Media to publish a translated version in the first half of 2027. However, while fans await more updates on the anime, the official website of Viz Media confirms the first volume of the manga’s 3-in-1 edition will be released on October 20, 2026. The volume will only be released in paperback version and it’s already available for pre-order on Amazon.

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The anime sequel was announced in December last year in the Hana to Yume magazine, but didn’t share any other details except for the fact that a sequel is under production. While we are expecting the sequel to be a second season, it could very well end up being a feature-length film depending on what the animation studio decides.

Now that the side stories have also ended, we might expect a first look with a key visual or a teaser this year or in early 2027. Since the announcement wasn’t officially made by Studio Pierrot, it’s uncertain if the studio will change for the sequel studio. It won’t be surprising if the sequel was handed over to some other studio since it’s already been over 12 years.

What Will Happen in Yona of the Dawn Season 2

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The first season concluded just after Yona gathered all four Dragon Warriors, but she is still uncertain about her future. It hasn’t been long since she was driven out of the castle and lost everything in life. However, the first season already showed that she is much stronger and more resilient than anyone thought.

Even as a sheltered princess, she has a huge sense of responsibility towards her kingdom, especially after witnessing how much people have suffered during her father’s reign. The manga will continue her epic journey where she travels all across the kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys that were running rampant for several decades.

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