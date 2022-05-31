Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Reveals Timeline for New Movie Releases

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has plans to release a number of major new specials, and has revealed the time table of releases for each of these new movies! The massively popular animated series has only gotten more traction in the latest few years thanks to its popular streaming releases with Netflix and Disney+, and soon the franchise will be expanding in some pretty big ways with not only new seasons of the main series but some new TV movie specials as well. In fact, it’s going to be a pretty packed couple of years moving forward for fans.

As CEO and founder of Zag Entertainment, Jeremy Zag, revealed to fans on Instagram (as spotted by @CartoonCrave on Twitter), there are now plans in place to continue Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir with three new TV movies over the course of the next three years. First there’s “One Night Mission” coming next year, then a planned crossover with Ghostforce coming in 2024, and finally the “Rio” Miraculous special coming in 2025. It’s going to be a few packed years moving forward!

https://twitter.com/thecartooncrave/status/1529321676835536896?s=20&t=AfFMNf2SA28JNXjmeuw0CA

It’s also good to see the franchise continue in such a way as it recently was in the middle of a major wage dispute as members of the cast had noted their issues with pay and that they were potentially being replaced. But it was later confirmed by the members of the cast that Jeremy Zag was able to work out a new agreement with each of them and they were able to get the higher rate they had been asking for. So now fans can rest easy knowing these projects are moving forward with everyone still sticking around for what’s to come!

If you wanted to check out some of the series for yourself, you can now find Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir streaming on Disney+ and Netflix. They tease the series as such, "Two Parisian teenagers, Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, transform into the superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, to protect the city from supervillans."