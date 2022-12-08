Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie Trailer Released: Watch

In a world full of superheroes, there is no one else quite like Ladybug and Cat Noir. Following their debut years ago, the Parisian teens have become popular across the globe, and it seems everyone is keeping tabs on its next big season. Netizens are also keeping an eye on the duo's long-awaited movie, and the first trailer for Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie is here!

As you can see below, the trailer was released in Germany just recently, and it gives an official look at the Miraculous origin story. The movie showcases Marinette and Adrien as students looking to balance high school with their heroic alter egos. And of course, things get wild rather quickly.

The MIRACULOUS LADYBUG theatrical film will release in 2023.



The trailer for #MiraculousAwakening is out now. (Language: German)pic.twitter.com/eZWK8Dl9cC — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) December 5, 2022

This trailer marks our first official look at Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, so as you can imagine, netizens are combing through the footage. After all, this feature promises to explore the origin of how Marinette and Adrien handled their first days as superheroes. Such an origin story has been a long time coming. And of course, that sentiment is doubled when you remember the Miraculous movie was first announced in 2018.

READ MORE: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 Shares U.S. Release Date | Miraculous: Tale of Ladybug and Cat Noir Sets First Release Date for New Movie

Production kickstarted on the movie in 2019, but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic presented issues with scheduling. In early 2020, new details about the film were teased by series creator Jeremy Zag as they admitted the movie would contain original elements from outside the Miraculous TV series. And now, SND Films is slated to premiere Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie in July 2023. Currently, Netflix is listed as having exclusive rights to the movie which may surprise diehard fans. After all, Disney has overseen the TV show's distribution for some time now, but Netflix managed to scoop Paris' top heroes for their big-screen debut!

What do you make of this official peek at Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.