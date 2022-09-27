Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 Shares U.S. Release Date

It seems the time has come for Marinette and Adrien to suit up yet again! It has been a minute since the superhero duo brought around new episodes of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir went live. Of course, fans knew season five was in the works, and it seems the team is ready to bring the French heroes out at last. And so far, it seems season five will premiere first in the United States!

According to a new update from the TV guide, Disney Channel USA is slated to debut season five's first episode on October 8th in the morning. The premiere is titled "Evolution", and it will bring the show's English dub cast center stage as always.

Once Miraculous debuts season five in the United States, fans in Japan will be able to watch the premiere on October 10th. Canada and France will be able to watch the premiere days later on October 14th and October 22nd respectively.

As for the season's following episodes, it seems Miraculous will share new updates weekly. Episode two is expected to air on Disney Channel USA on October 15th before "Destruction" and "Jubilation" go live the following two weeks.

Clearly, Miraculous is ready to fly into the fall with a new season, and fans are happy the wait is almost over. Season four wrapped back in March stateside, and before that, season three came to a close in December 2019. If you need to catch up on the series, all four seasons are currently streaming on Disney+, and you can find the show's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives-going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."

