Could ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Give Piccolo A New Power-Up?

Dragon Ball Super has been handing out power-ups like hotcakes as the Tournament of Power enters its final rounds. Goku has tapped into the Ultra Instinct power, the Universe 6 female Saiyans are getting more fusion power-ups, and Jiren of Universe 11 is still using some kind of meditative technique that may outclass everyone – but what about the Namekians?

Universe 6 doesn’t just have Saiyan warriors that are similar to the Universe 7 heroes we know – they also have Namekian warriors that are in the vein of Piccolo. So while all these other combatants are receiving power-ups, there’s been a growing theory that the Nameks may also be slated for an upgrade.

Could Dragon Ball Super soon give Piccolo a new power-up? Here’s what we know at the moment:

Final Round Mayhem

Right now, the Tournament of Power is entering its final countdown, which is pushing the remaining fighters from each universe to go all-out and reveal their final power-ups, in a bid for ultimate victory.

As fan theory goes, the rapid increase in power-ups for fighters like Goku, Jiren, and the fused Kefla will push the Nameks of Universe 6 to make an alliance with Piccolo: one of them will fuse with him to create a Super Namekian.

The speculation is that the fusion will allow Piccolo to stand an active chance of competing in the tournament once again; it will allow the DBS showrunners to make the character relevant again; and it will give the Universe 6 Nameks an important safety net. Like we saw with Vegeta and Cabba, Piccolo will strike a deal to resurrect Universe 6 with the Super Dragon Balls should he win the Tournament of Power.

Fusion Strategy

As always in Dragon Ball Super, the method of power-up is as important as the result. And this Piccolo power-up theory definitely comes with some pretty permanent consequences.

For fans with long memories: In Dragon Ball Z‘s “Freeza Saga” Piccolo arrived on Namek after being ressurected and made contact with one of the planet’s strongest Namekian warriors, Nail. Nail had been left for dead by Freeza, and he pleaded with Piccolo to undergo a Namekian form of permanent fusion that would power them up enough to battle Freeza. Piccolo agreed, and after the power-up, found himself exponentially stronger, able to stand toe-to-toe with Freeza, even in the villain’s second form. Nail has remained a part ever since that event.

With the Nameks having their own unique form of fusion (or more accurately “Assimilation”), there’s potential for Piccolo to merge with one or more of the Universe 6 Nameks, thereby creating the most powerful Namekian warrior we’ve ever seen in the series!

However, there are several potential pitfalls to this theory – the biggest being the question of why the Universe 6 Nameks don’t just fuse themselves, in order to defeat Piccolo and the rest of their challengers in the Tournament of Power.

It’s definitely a good question – one whose answer may come down to strategy: would a Universe 6 Namekian merge be enough to give them an edge in the tournament? After seeing fighters like Jiren, the Universe 6 Nameks may definitely need Piccolo’s power.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

