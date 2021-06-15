Legend of Korra Cosplay Takes The Avatar To The Beach

✖

Avatar The Last Airbender had one of its fan-favorite episodes taking the young denizens of the Fire Nation to the beach, where new aspects of their characters were revealed in an installment focused on character development versus action, and while The Legend of Korra didn't give the latest Avatar a "Beach Episode", one fan is looking to imagine what it would look like if they had. While Korra's adventures spanned four seasons, there was never an episode that had quite the same feel as "The Beach" as it helped in diving into the conflicted nature of Prince Zuko, Azula, and more.

Korra was the immediate Avatar born following the death of Aang, the powerful bender who helped introduce the world of bending to the world via the first Nickelodeon animated series. Fans of both Aang and Korra were shocked earlier this year when it was announced that a specific studio had been created by Paramount for the purpose of returning to the world of bending with new animated projects. While details about any new movies or series have been few and far between, fans of the Nickelodeon series could not be more excited when it comes to returning to the beloved universe that has stuck around for years following the conclusion of their respective adventures.

Instagram Cosplayer The Elfin Artist shared this imagining of what Korra might have looked like if she were able to have a "beach day" of her own like the original Avatar crew, which remains one of the most beloved episodes in either The Legend of Korra or Avatar The Last Airbender to this day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie // ブリー (@theelfinartist)

The Legend of Korra's story might have come to a close years ago, but it did receive sequel graphic novels from the publishers at Dark Horse Comics which further explored the adventures of Korra and her new beau in Asami. Dubbed "Turf Wars", the sequel series is just one collection of many stories that revisited both the world of Korra and Aang following the conclusion of their respective animated series. Needless to say, Avatar Studios has plenty of material to pull from for its upcoming animated projects should it choose to follow the stories of these graphic novels.

What do you think of this Cosplay that images Korra spending a day at the beach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.