Legend of Korra Cosplay Shares The Electric Personality of Asami

Avatar The Last Airbender fans were astonished earlier this year when it was announced that not only was Paramount revisiting the world of Aang, Korra, and the bending population with a new animated movie, but that a specific studio was being created to form new projects in this fan-favorite universe, and one fan has shared their love of the franchise with an electric take on The Legend of Korra's Asami. While Asami never learned how to bend herself, she played an instrumental role in all four seasons of the sequel series that has become a legend in the minds of animation fans.

One of the biggest aspects of the sequel story to Avatar The Last Airbender was the advancement of technology in the world of Aang and his friends in the following years past their story's conclusion, with Korra having to battle against a band of brawlers who believed that bending created an unfair society to those who could not manipulate the elements themselves. While Asami fell within the category of a "non-bender", she would join Korra's cause and would eventually find herself in a relationship with the Avatar in the final moments of the series, with the pair diving into the spirit realm alongside one another in the series finale.

Instagram Cosplayer Rosa Redss shared this pitch-perfect take on Korra's future partner, brandishing the electric gauntlet that allowed her to keep pace with the benders and those who were seeking to eliminate bending from the world in the action-packed first season of The Legend of Korra:

Little is known so far regarding the upcoming film that will take us back to the world of bending that was made so popular by Nickelodeon's two beloved animated series, but if you're looking to see what happened to Asami and Korra following the conclusion of the Legend of Korra, a graphic novel series continued the story immediately following the series finale. The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars was printed by Dark Horse Comics and released in 2017, showing how Korra and Asami's journey into the Spirit World was cut short as a new threat approached their world.

