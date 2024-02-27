Elden Ring Become Lord Manga Announced

Elden Ring is one of the biggest video game drops in recent years, and now the manga community is ready to embrace the hit title. After all, the team at Kadokawa has announced the launch of Elden Ring Become Lord. The web comic will go live on March 29th in Japan, and it will feature Hand Punch at the helm as artist.

Currently, Elden Ring Become Lord is slated to go live in Japan through Tatesc Comics. A limited number of print copies will also be published by Kadokawa. At this time, the publisher says the web comic will only be released in Japanese, but other translations could be in the work in the future.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

As for the manga itself, Elden Ring Become Lord will feature a member of the Tarnished who dreams of becoming the next Elden Lord. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Adventurous tale of The Tarnished seeking to become the Elden Lord. The grand adventure of the action RPG ELDEN RING is now available in full-color comic. The story follows one of The Tarnished who, guided by blessings, reached the Lands Between and sets out on a journey to become the next Elden Lord. Along the way, the Tarnished encounters charming characters, explores various dungeons, battles mighty bosses, and more."

Of course, this is not the first time Elden Ring has been roped into the manga industry. Over a year ago, Elden Ring: The Road to Erdtree was released. The series has amassed nearly 40 chapters to date, and creator Nikiichi Tobita has experienced great success with the adaptation so far. Currently, the manga's first volume has been released in English, and you can find it on online stores like Amazon right now.

What do you think about this Elden Ring order? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!