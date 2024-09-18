Manga Fans Are Trying to Save Love Bullet and You Should Join In

Just because it appears to be a "golden era" for manga and anime, this doesn't mean that every story is safe from potential cancellation. Some prime examples in the shonen world include major series such as Red Hood, Mamayuyu, Samurai 8, and more have received the axe either thanks to low sales and/or low interest in the series. Following a recent story dubbed Love Bullet from creator Inee, the yuri manga has seen the manga artist imploring fans for support in the face of possible cancelation. In response to this plea, many anime fans are taking to social media to make sure Koharu's story continues.

For those who aren't familiar with Love Bullet, the series first started in 2023. Hilariously, the manga focuses on cupids that trade in their bows and arrows to spread love and instead, take up firearms. Love Bullet's main cupid is Koharu, a novice in their role who is attempting to learn on the job and follow in the footsteps of their mentors. The series has been dubbed a "yuri", aka a manga that focuses on "girls' love", as the cupids are helping to forge relationships amongst all the genders in this wild, colorful tale.

Love Bullet: Dodging Cancellation

While Love Bullet hasn't officially been slated for cancellation, the manga artist recently shared a desperate plea of support for the story focusing on gun-touting cupids. Here's what Inee had to say, "My biggest goal has always been to tell Koharu's entire story, and I will do everything in my power to make that a reality. The story will be on hiatus for another month while I work towards that ambitious goal. Please look forward to new content every day and the exciting Episode 8! Thank you for your continued support!"

Inee also witnessed the outpouring of support from fans of Love Bullet, touched by the backing to save the manga from possible cancelation, "It seems that overseas fans have banded together to support this manga, even though it is not available in their native language, by purchasing the volumes and even creating a website to guide people on how to purchase them from the Japanese website. Thank you so much."

How Anime Boosts Manga

Typically, when it comes to manga receiving its own anime adaptation, the series must receive a certain level of support. The two mediums have gone hand-in-hand for decades and typically, a new anime series will assist a manga in receiving a massive sales boost. Anime fans have seen this happen with series including Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and more, though it seems unlikely that Love Bullet will receive a television series if it doesn't receive a boost from fans.

Thanks to the recent plea from creator Inee, Love Bullet has been selling out in Japan via various retailers, causing some fans to hope that a North American campaign might arrive to help turn the tide. With only scant few chapters to its name, the manga clearly still has plenty more planned for the future and supporters are hoping that Inee will get the chance they need to continue Koharu's story for quite some time to come. Fingers crossed that Love Bullet will get a new lease on life thanks to this fan campaign.

