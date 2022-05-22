Love, Death + Robots: Alberto Mielgo Talks Returning for Volume 3, New Challenges and More

Returning for Volume 3 (Photo: Netflix) ComicBook.com: You made an impact during [Love, Death + Robots Volume 1] with The Witness, and now you're coming back in Volume 3 with Jibaro. What was the process the second time around compared to the first time? Alberto Mielgo: Well, I think that obviously I had more experience in terms of producing a film with my own studio. For The Witness, I created a studio from scratch. It was the first time that I was actually directing something. And then between the two projects, I was doing a commercial and then I was finishing another project, a personal project. And then all of a sudden I started, so I had a little bit... Okay a lot more experience. So in that sense, it was not easier because obviously the technique, it was way more complicated than difficult, but at least it was my third time directing or fourth time directing. So in that sense, I knew what I was doing a little bit more. prevnext

Animating the Movement (Photo: Netflix) CB: Speaking to that difficulty, "Jibaro" has a lot of high energy movements and energetic dancing, so how was it developing those scenes in particular? Mielgo: Technically what we do, what I like to do, is to record reference. So in this case, I wanted to work with a choreographer because I wanted to use dance as a way of communicating. I feel that dancers can actually communicate feelings just with movements, without the need of words. That's what we've been seeing in ballet for the longest time. And I wanted to do something that modern and that sophisticated, so we got together with this choreographer, Sarah Silk. She did an amazing job and she brought incredible dancers, both male and females, and we were shooting reference. We didn't do motion capture, we basically shoot with different camera angles and then we animated based on those movements. Then, later, we need to render the characters, create all the shadings and do the final compositing, which is a lot of work, of course. prevnext