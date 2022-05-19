Love, Death + Robots Releases Volume 3 Premiere Early: Watch

✖

Love, Death + Robots is getting ready for its big comeback to Netflix with Volume 3 in just a couple of days, and Netflix is celebrating by launching the premiere episode of the new season early and for free! The first volume of the now Emmy award winning animated anthology was a massive success with fans given just how distinct each of the available shorts were from one another, and the second wave of shorts had continued this trend with even more surprises. That's why fans are excited for this third volume of shorts that will hopefully take the wildness even further.

Netflix has released the very first offering from Love, Death + Robots Volume 3 and it is already eschewing what fans can look forward to. Serving as the very first sequel offering in the anthology series overall. This first short titled Three Robots: Exit Strategies follows up on the Volume 1 offering "Three Robots," which followed the titular robots as they explored a post-apocalyptic world. Netflix has shared this first offering on their official YouTube channel, and you can find it below:

Three Robots: Exit Strategies follows up on the initial Three Robots short from the first volume. Directed by Patrick Osborne, written by John Scalzi, and produced at Blow Studio, Netflix describes the first Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 short as such, "The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history – from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out."

Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 will be streaming with Netflix in full on May 20th and this is only one of the new shorts available! The newest volume includes the returns of some major creators, an animated directorial debut from David Fincher, and more across its nine selections. Netflix officially teases the new volume as such, "Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank). Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention."

