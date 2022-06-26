Love! Live! Sunshine!! Announces Fantasy Anime Spin-Off

It looks like the girls behind Love! Live! Sunshine are coming together yet again. After their last outing in 2019, the student idols are set to reunite in an all-new series that no one saw coming. After all, the series is getting its own anime spin-off, and this one will put the stars of Love! Live! Sunshine in a fantastical world filled with magic, monsters, and more.

The announcement just went live in Japan as the Tokyo Dome held the Aqours 6th LoveLive! Windy Stage. It was there fans were treated to the fantasy anime's first trailer, and it turns out the whole crew behind Love! Live! Sunshine is returning for this spin-off. This special show marks a first for the franchise as it will reunite an idol group that already has a complete series under its belt. But given these girls' popularity, it is easy to see why Love! Live! wanted to bring them back.

At this point, little is known about the fantasy anime, but we do have a title. The series will be called Sunshine in the Mirror, and it will bring the original anime's cast into a fantasy realm. So far, it seems the series will lean into isekai tropes and inspire some new music along the way. So if you are eager to see the next era of Love! Live!, this show won't be one to miss!

If you have not seen Love! Live! Sunshine just yet, you can find the entire series streaming over on Crunchyroll. The show is a spin-off of the anime's first entry and follows a group of high school girls who dream of becoming school idols. So if you want to know more about the hit series, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"Uranohoshi Girls' High School, a private school in the seaside neighborhood of Uchiura at Numazu city, Shizuoka prefecture. A small high school in a corner of Suruga Bay, it is home to nine teens, led by second-year student Chika Takami, driven by one seriously big dream: To become the next generation of bright, sparkling "school idols"! As long as we don't give up, any dream can come true... All we have to do now is keep pushing hard for glory! Now their "School Idol Project" begins to make their dreams come true!"

What do you make of this latest Love! Live! announcement? Are you excited to see this crew return to a new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.