Love Live! Superstar! Season 2 Confirms Release Window

Love Live! Superstar! expanded the hit idol franchise last year with its debut, and of course, it did not take long for more episodes to get ordered. The crew at Sunrise has been working steadily on season two since last fall, so it goes without saying that fans are desperate for an update. And if you are one such fan, you will be glad to hear Love Live! Superstar! will return in just a few months.

As you can see below, a post was made confirming the anime’s release window. It turns out Love Live! Superstar! is going to make its debut this July, and fans can expect a specific release date to go live in the next month or so.

Of course, fans of the Love Live! franchise are eager to see where this new season goes. After all, this show is the fourth installment of the Love Live! anime so far. The first dropped in 2010 with Love Live! School Idol Project before its sequel Love Live! School Idol Festival debuted. The franchise’s second IP came in 2015 with Love Live! Sunshine! before Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club was released in 2017.

If you are not familiar with Love Live! at all, you can find its current series streaming across Netflix, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. As for this latest series, you can find the synopsis for Love Live! Superstar! below for more details:

“The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls’ High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school’s totally starting from scratch! In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.” -I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it! So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.”

